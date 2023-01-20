SALEM, N.H. — Salem High School senior Hannah Greenwood became the first student member of the school board after she was sworn in Jan. 10.
A New Hampshire education law went into effect Jan. 1, requiring at least one student from any public high school to serve as a nonvoting school board member.
Greenwood is grateful this opportunity happened during her senior year. She will serve on the board until May.
“I have so much anticipation about what this role could mean,” Greenwood said. “I get to set a precedent of what the role will hopefully become in future years and make it my own.”
She will work closely with board members, Salem High School Principal Jeffrey Dennis, Civics Club adviser Benjamin Adams and Superintendent Maura Palmer.
Greenwood is a member of the high school’s civics club and on student council. She ran unopposed for the position in December 2022.
She said both the civics club and student council selected her as their respective candidate.
School officials established criteria that a candidate for the position needed to be an active member in the civics club.
Junior Kelsey McGibbon was selected as the alternate student member for this year.
Palmer said going forward the school will hold elections in May. The student elected then serves a year-long term beginning June 1.
During her term, Greenwood will have all the rights that the other members possess, Palmer said. However, she cannot vote and will not attend non-public sessions.
Greenwood will be able to voice her opinions on issues and offer proposals to the school board.
Palmer sees the position as beneficial for Greenwood — who has been in the civics club since her sophomore year — to gain realistic experience and develop leadership skills.
“It is exciting to bring a student voice to the school board table,” Palmer said. “A student member will ensure that decisions are student-centered and inclusive.”
Greenwood has attended one meeting so far and said details on the new role are still be defined.
She knows though that her biggest responsibility will be making sure the students’ voices are heard.
The senior feels this position will directly connect the school board to what’s happening inside the high school. She hopes to relate what it’s like attending school in 2023 for board members to better understand what students go through daily.
“It gives a better chance of putting a face to the student body,” Greenwood said. “And therefore hopefully be taken with a greater significance to enact changes or have opinions made that are important to the student body.”
