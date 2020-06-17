Candidates for state Representative filed to run for office ahead of the Sept. 8 New Hampshire primary. There are contested Republican primaries in Derry, Londonderry, Pelham, Salem and Windham.
Each incumbent is marked with an asterisk.
Atkinson and Plaistow — District 14
There are four seats for this district. Neither primary is contested.
Democrats: Nancy Bishop, Kate Delfino and Kay Galloway.
Republicans: Debra L. DeSimone,* Robert D. Harb,* Norman L. Major* and Peter E. Torosian.*
Danville — District 12
There is one seat for Danville. Neither primary is contested.
Democrat: Diana West.
Republican: Scott Wallace.*
Derry — District 6
There are 10 representatives for Derry. The Republican primary is contested with 14 candidates. State Reps. Brian K. Chirichiello, R-Derry, John T. O'Connor, R-Derry, and James C. Webb, R-Derry, are not seeking reelection.
Democrats: Paul Doolittle, Mary A. Eisner,* Michelle Sawyer Moge, Erin Spencer, Mary Malia Till, Beatrice Vargas, Jonathan A.Z. West and Thomas C. Wood.
Republicans: Thomas Cardon, Anne Copp, Phyllis May Katsakiores,* Mary Ann Kimball, Lauren LaMarsh, Erica Layon, Lorraine M. Lindenberg, David C. Love,* David E. Milz,* Rebecca L. Nevin, Katherine Prudhomme O'Brien,* Stephen Pearson,* John Potucek* and Richard Tripp.
Hampstead and Kingston — District 13
There are four seats for this district. Neither primary is contested.
Democrats: Jim LaValley and Laurie Warnock.
Republicans: Dennis E. Green,* Joe Guthrie,* David Welch* and Kenneth L. Weyler.*
Hampstead — District 34
There is one seat for this district.
Democrat: Lisa DeMio.
Republican: Mark Pearson.*
Londonderry — District 5
There are seven representatives for Londonderry. The Republican primary has eight candidates and is contested.
Democrats: Ted Combes, Mack Leathurby, Luisa Piette, Paul Skudlarek, Robin Skudlarek, Martha Smith and Anne Warner.*
Republicans: Al Baldasaro,* Tom Dolan,* David C. Lundgren,* Wayne D. MacDonald, Betsy McKinney,* Sherman Packard,* Moira Ryan and Doug Thomas.*
Newton — District 15
There is one seat for this district.
Democrats: None.
Republican: Charles R. Melvin Sr.*
Pelham — Hillsborough County District 37
There are 10 seats for this district. The Republican primary is contested with 11 candidates.
Democrats: Barbara A. Blue, Nancy S. Bruckner, Brett Gagnon, David Hennessey, Harold Lynde, Lana Paliy, Robert S. Sherman, Alejandro Urrutia and Timothy Wyatt.
Republicans: Louis F. Alciere, Bob Greene,* Alicia Lekas,* Tony Lekas,* Hershel Nunez,* Lynne Ober,* Russell Ober,* Andrew Prout,* Andrew Renzullo,* Kimberly Rice* and Jordan Ulery.*
Salem — District 8
There are nine representatives for Salem. The Republican primary is contested with 13 candidates. State Rep. and former Selectman Arthur Barnes, R-Salem, is not seeking reelection. State Rep. Ed DeClercq, R-Salem, is also not seeking reelection
Democrats: Greg Davis, Sara Dillingham, Cam Iannalfo, Claire Karibian, Sean Lewis, Donna Loranger, Jacqueline Mullo, Maureen G. Thibault and Bonnie Wright.
Republicans: Daryl Abbas,* Dave Blake, Tanya Donnelly, Fred Doucette,* Bob Elliot,* Betty I. Gay,* John Janigan,* Joe Lessard, John J. Manning Jr., Everette P. McBride Jr.,* Joe Sweeny, John Sytek* and Susan Vandecasteele.
Windham — District 7
There are four representatives for Windham. The Republican primary is contested with six candidates. State Rep. Joel M. Desilets, R-Windham, is not seeking reelection.
Democrats: Henri Azibert, Valerie Roman, Ioana Singureanu and Kristi St. Laurent.
Republicans: Mary E. Griffin,* Walter Kolodzicj,* Bob Lynn, Charles E. McMahon,* Joe Plonski and Julius F. Soti.