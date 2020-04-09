SALEM, N.H. — The beef was being corned as the world suddenly came to a halt.
St. Patrick's Day events, like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem's 31st annual Ganley Luncheon, were some of the first gatherings to be postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
Thankfully the caterers, Tuscan Market, were able to flash freeze the 250 meals for the club.
“I had to take the meat, I wasn’t going to stiff Tuscan Market,” said Denise Dolloff, the club's director of development.
Dolloff gave ticket holders the option of picking up their meals on Thursday or Friday, or donating them to those in need. Many of the larger donors who bought tables and others donated about 200 meals to club families, veterans or other elderly recipients.
As partners with the Boys & Girls Club for more than a decade, the Tuscan Market was glad to help, according to owner of Tuscan Brands Joe Faro.
"Tuscan Brands, in general, has always been a strong part of the community and this time is no different," Faro said, adding his company is working night and day to make pasta, butcher meats and help maintain products when supermarket shelves are scarce.
Tuscan Market is also offering local delivery and curbside pickup to help locals, he said.
"We need to make sure people remember all of the first responders and people at the hospital, we are doing our small part to make people stay comfortable at their own homes," Faro said.
Held in memory of former Salem police Chief John P. Ganley, this year's luncheon was set to honor former Selectman Patrick Hargreaves with the Ganley Community Service Award.
Dolloff said he and the Ganley family understood the need to cancel this year's event.
Hargreaves and another recipient will be honored next year.
“He had the best interest at heart for the community," Dolloff said.
The club's annual auction has also been postponed because of COVID-19.
“Financially we cannot afford to cancel" the auction, Dolloff said. The fundraiser helps the club pay for summer camp scholarships.
With record unemployment numbers, Dolloff is planning additional fundraising for summer camp scholarships. The club will likely host a virtual fundraiser soon, and have the larger auction later in the year when large groups can gather, she said.