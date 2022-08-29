LONDONDERRY — The Town Common had the blues on Saturday.
From noon to 4 p.m. a series of blues bands got on stage at the intersection of Mammoth and Pillsbury roads and entertained area residents with their version of the blues.
The 8th annual festival featured Dr. Harp’s Blues Revue Band, X Band Blues Band and The Blue Monkey Band. There was a 50/50 raffle, and local vendors offering food and fun for the whole family, as the flyer for the event said.
Donations and proceeds from the event, which was free, are going to support the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association chapters NH5-1 and NH5-2.
