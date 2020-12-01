DERRY — A downtown Derry recovery facility is providing shelter and support for the homeless who were among those cleared from a tent city on the Hillsborough County Courthouse recently.
And that prompted the Derry Town Council to host a special meeting to get more information on the move.
Councilors met Nov. 24 to hear more on the transition plan for those who were evacuated from the tent camp at the courthouse, inviting Eric Spofford, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers to come and give more information on those who are now living at his facility, Granite House, on West Broadway.
Granite House opened in 2008 and faced some neighborhood backlash from those saying the program was potentially not the right fit for that area of the community.
But since then, Granite House has thrived, Spofford said, being named the Business of the Year in 2015 by the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and giving its residents not only the support and programs needed to continue on for a successful life plan, but also offering opportunities for residents to take part in many Derry outreach efforts, including volunteering at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen and other community projects.
"We fought some resistance in this community," Spofford said, adding the program has provided recovery services and substance abuse disorder support for the past 12 years without any issues.
Spofford told councilors that those who are now at Granite House will be provided all the support and services they need.
Spofford added he hoped his appearance before the Council was just an "issue of miscommunication" and not a basis for any form of discrimination against those who seek the services of his programs.
"The town and its people have no cause for concern," he said. "This is nothing new. We have been doing it for years without incident."
The state-owned property at the county courthouse on Chestnut Street in Manchester was cleared of campers and their belongings Nov. 20, and a fence erected around it. The campers had been growing in numbers all summer, with more than 40 tents on both sides of the building.
Spofford was part of a network of services that were put in place to find support and help for those being displaced.
Katja Fox, director of Strategic Integration with the state's Department of Health and Human Services attended the Council meeting remotely, saying those needing shelter and help were matched with those services best suited to help.
"And shelter is at a critical mass right now," she said. "We don't have space because of COVID-19."
Councilors spoke out about how the situation was being perceived prior to the meeting being called.
Councilor Jim Morgan said the Council is supportive of what Spofford and his team provides in Derry. He added when original stories were published in the media following the removal of the camp at the courthouse in Manchester, there were questions that needed to be answered for what was to happen in Derry.
"All the people in the community are our people," Morgan said, but added maybe more preliminary notice of what was to come would have helped.
"We want to make sure we do our job and provide all the services," Morgan said, "but we are here to explain to the community why this happened."
Spofford noted that some remarks made on social media about the move of those homeless individuals to Derry showed some lack of compassion as to what these people were going through.
Councilor Brian Chirichiello admitted he posted concerns about those coming to Derry on social media and said his phone was "off the hook" with calls from those wanting information.
"We feel as leaders in the town of Derry we weren't notified," Chirichiello said. "I think we have the right to ask these questions. We should have the right to know what's going on. For decisions like this, we should be notified."
Councilor Joshua Bourdon questioned why the meeting with Spofford had to be called at all.
"I think there is a lack of understanding of how homelessness works, how substance misuse works," Bourdon said. "I think this meeting is out of line, I think this meeting is a little bit shameful and now we are just trying to save some face."
Others said the situation could have been rectified with a simple phone call.
Council Chairman Charlie Foote defended the meeting and its purpose.
"I think this is a very beneficial meeting and a positive meeting in my eyes," Foote said. "This council is anything but lacking compassion. Nothing is further from the truth. This was not a witch hunt, but an informational session to get questions answered. This was a fact-gathering session. That was it."
Spofford said his programs are in place to protect those who are vulnerable and needing help.
"We are doing what we've always done," he said.
Some information in this article was provided by Granite State News Collaborative.