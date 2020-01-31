CONCORD, N.H. — A woman working as an in-home caregiver in Pelham was arrested for altering personal checks belonging to elderly housing apartment residents, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general's office.
Christina Lariviere, also known as Christina Soleil, 35, was arrested on Jan. 30, and charged with four felony counts of check forgery, according to a joint statement from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Pelham Police Chief Joseph A. Roark.
The charges allege that Lariviere knowingly altered, without authority, the writing on four personal checks belonging to three residents of elderly housing apartments in Pelham, according to the attorney general's office.
Lariviere altered the checks by changing the original payee name to her own name, according to the statement.
The statement said that Lariviere also changed the payment amount on two of the checks to reflect higher monetary amounts. During this time, Lariviere was employed as an in-home caregiver and providing services to another resident of the elderly housing apartments, according to the statement.
Lariviere is no longer working as an in-home caregiver, the attorney general's office said.
Lariviere was arraigned on Jan. 30 in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District, and held on $5,000 bail at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, according to the statement.
This matter was investigated by the Pelham Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bryan J. Townsend, II, of the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit of the Attorney General’s office.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, please contact your local police department or the Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 800-949-0470.