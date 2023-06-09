A former Londonderry police chief is officially moving on to his next position, serving the District of New Hampshire as a U.S. Marshal.
U.S. senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) issued a joint statement Thursday after the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of former Chief William Hart to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of New Hampshire.
Hart served as chief of the Londonderry Police Department from 200a9 to 2022 and was previously a captain with the department.
Prior to his time with the Londonderry Police Department, he served as Rockingham County Attorney from 1995 to 1999. Hart was also a prosecutor and is a Marine Corps veteran.
“We offer our sincerest congratulations to Chief Hart for his confirmation to serve as the next U.S. Marshal for the District of New Hampshire,” the joint statement read. “It’s hard to find a U.S. Marshal nominee with more merit.”
President Joe Biden announced Hart as a nominee to serve as U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire last year.
When announcing his retirement last year as Londonderry’s police chief, Hart thanked the community for all the support.
Hart said he put his heart and soul into his service to Londonderry.
“I’ve dedicated my life to this town and (am) proud to have done so,” he said after being nominated for the marshal position. “Thank you for the support this town gave me, the opportunities the town gave me, I am certainly better for it.”
Both Hassan and Shaheen praised Hart’s record as a police chief, prosecutor and veteran, adding he exemplifies the values of the U.S. Marshal Service — justice, integrity, service, unity, empowerment and inclusivity.
“U.S. marshals make our country’s justice system work by upholding the law and seeking accountability,” the senators stated. “We’re proud to have such an upstanding public servant lead the District of New Hampshire, and help protect the rights and liberties of all Granite Staters.”
