PLAISTOW — A former member filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Timberlane Regional School Board for the second time over what he says is an underfunded default budget.
Robert Collins of Danville filed the lawsuit in Rockingham County Superior Court on Jan. 16. Collins filed a similar suit Jan. 27, 2019.
The suit asks the court to order the board to increase the default budget by $445,778.63 and issue a judgement which states that the board violated the law.
“My goal is a legal default budget,” Collins said over an interview on Facebook.
Default budgets are used if voters reject a school district's proposed operating budget during the March election.
New Hampshire state law requires default budgets to be the amount of the "same appropriations as contained in the operating budget authorized for the previous year." Old legal obligations, one-time expenditures in the previous operating budget, and eliminated salaries and benefits are cut from the figure. The law adds that new legal obligations need to be added.
Collins said the board voted to reduce employee benefits to match the budget proposed by the board, though no positions have been eliminated.
Superintendent Earl Metzler agreed with Collins, and he said that the laws surrounding this issue are “pretty clear.”
“We did not eliminate any positions, so those lines should not be changed,” Metzler said.
Metzler noted that if the default budget put forward by the board was implemented, the benefits that employees take advantage of probably would not be affected. The budget typically plans for employees to take more expensive benefits packages than they actually do to ensure that there is no strain on the budget.
“If everyone took the highest paid plan, then we probably wouldn't have enough money,” Metzler said about the default budget put forward by the board. “The concern is to make sure we adequately fund that line. That's also where some of the surplus comes from as well. And that goes back to the taxpayer.”
Shawn O’Neil, the chairman of the Timberlane Regional School Board, said that the board does a lot of “statistical analysis” to figure out what benefits employees are taking advantage of.
“You don't budget everyone taking the maximum plan,” O’Neil said. “You would way overestimate it. When Rob Collins was on the board, they always overestimated these dollar amounts, and it is always at the expense of the taxpayer.
He added that he doesn’t think it is right to plan for a large surplus at the end of the year: “I want to do our homework ahead of time and not be foolish in our decision making.”
Collins said that he believes such a steep reduction in the default budget could potentially cause the school to fall behind on maintenance and facility repairs.
“IT/network equipment, laptops, servers, (HVAC), rooftop ventilation system, replacing cabinets and sinks, roof replacement, boiler replacement, more parking spots at (the high school), paving, parking lot lighting, classroom furniture, etc…” Collins said, listing the areas he thinks would fall short. “Pretty basic items when you have a school district with nine buildings.”
O’Neil said “the four line items that he is talking about have nothing to do with maintenance or repairs.”
Collins said he expects the school board to “reverse the cuts they made,” and “restore the default (budget) to a legal budget.”
“Hopefully they realize the mistake they made and reverse the changes before this becomes a larger financial endeavor for the school district,” he said.
O'Neil noted that Collins's 2019 lawsuit was of a similar nature, and the school board did not have to make changes to the default budget they put forward. He also said that the district has to spend a lot of money to defend themselves in these lawsuits.
"We are doing fine, we keep plugging and chugging, and really showing the people," he said.