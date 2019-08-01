CONCORD, N.H. — Former NFL player Jeff Hatch, 39, of Manchester, has formally pleaded guilty to using a phone to facilitate a drug deal.
His plea came Thursday afternoon in federal court.
The plea was part of an agreement Hatch struck with the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Cole Davis.
“I would have been charged with a larger crime than this if we went to trial,” Hatch told a federal judge Thursday afternoon.
The former development officer for Salem-based Granite Recovery Centers used his cellphone to arrange a deal between two unnamed drug dealers, transporting 1,500 grams of fentanyl from Lawrence to Manchester, according to court documents.
In court Thursday, Hatch said he made the call on July 25, 2017. He was arrested by New Hampshire State Police on Sept. 18, 2017.
Sept. 18, 2017, is also the date Hatch last took drugs, he told the judge.
"Opiates are my main" drug of choice, Hatch said.
Hatch said that he signed a cooperative agreement with state police in 2017 and later worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Since September 2017, Hatch has continued to work for Granite Recovery Centers. He was promoted to the company’s chief business officer in 2018, according to his LinkedIn page.
His relationship with the center was severed when the plea agreement became public, Eric Spofford, CEO of the center, said previously.
Hatch recently joined a roundtable discussion hosted by the center with Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, a candidate for New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
Hatch was also supposed to speak at a similar event with Vice President Mike Pence, which was canceled at the last minute.
Secrecy shrouded the canceled event until Hatch’s plea agreement became public.
Hatch faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to court documents. Hatch’s sentencing is set for Nov. 6.
He was released from the court after his hearing while he awaits his sentencing.
A complete report will appear in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and online at eagletribune.com.