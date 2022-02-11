SALEM, N.H. — Former professional football player and prominent local recovery center employee Jeffrey Hatch has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking operation.
U.S. Attorney John Farley announced this week that the 42-year-old of Savannah, Georgia, formerly a Manchester resident, will spend three years on probation and must pay a $5,000 fine.
According to court documents, the federal crime can carry a sentence of up to four years in jail and a fine up to $250,000.
Farley said federal, state and local law enforcement conducted an investigation of fentanyl traffickers in 2017, including an individual in Lawrence who provided fentanyl to a Manchester-based drug dealer.
Couriers were used to transport the drugs and money, according to Farley, and on July 25, 2017, Hatch used his cell phone to arrange a pick up.
Hatch, who had no prior criminal history, admitted in federal court to bringing 1,500 grams of fentanyl into New Hampshire.
Attorneys defending Hatch asked for probation instead of jail time, saying the defendant was paid in drugs to feed his addiction that started with knee replacement surgery caused by his career in the National Football League.
They say his addiction is now under control again.
“He has spent the vast majority of his life working in the recovery industry,” new court paperwork reads. “He continues to do so today, and it is through this work that Jeff finds meaning, purpose, and way to continue in his own recovery.”
During the summer of 2019, The Eagle-Tribune reported that then-Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a trip to Salem for a “problem up there,” according to former President Donald Trump.
The administration at the time wanted to learn about opioid abuse from people who had dealt with it first-hand.
The "problem," which had been shrouded in secrecy, was that one of the people Pence was to meet with, Granite Recovery Center's then-chief business development officer, Hatch, had been linked to the drug investigation.
Hatch was reportedly fired when the recovery facility’s owner, Eric Spofford, learned about the charges.
Before his role at the network of recovery centers, Hatch played in the National Football League from 2002 to 2005, for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At a 2017 event, Hatch, who said he was 11 years sober, described his experience with opioid abuse for local student athletes. It began when he was a teenager, he said, and was kept secret during his football career.
Court documents say now, “he has made extraordinary efforts towards his recovery and supporting the recovery of other addicts; and as revealed in a national news story, he has engaged in significant cooperation beginning with his two confessions when approached by law enforcement.”