PLAISTOW — Thanks to Bob Lang Jr., the uncertainty that comes with each new year is a little less daunting for Michelle Case. She has known for most of her life that he’ll reach out Jan. 1 — her birthday.
With a brief message, Lang, Case’s godfather, wishes her well, stirring up memories of their unconventional introduction and her mother’s strength.
Case was the first baby born in the Merrimack Valley in 1989, according to Lang. He delivered her in the front seat of her parents’ car before sunrise, becoming the first Plaistow firefighter or EMT to do so.
Lang explains that Plaistow was an on-call department at the time, so no one was at the fire station when dispatchers learned of a woman in labor in the parking lot.
He recalls the beep of his pager at 4:25 a.m. — barely into the new year.
“I live close to the station,” he said this week. “I pulled into the parking lot and saw the husband waving his arms at me. I could see quickly that his wife was fully dilated and ready to have the baby.”
Lang admits he was no expert — he was 29 and his wife was pregnant with their first child — but it became clear that this baby was breech, or facing the wrong direction. He knew from medical training that it meant more complications could come up.
“It was definitely an emergency situation,” Lang said, noting that on Jan. 1 in New England, the winter chill was harsh.
He said, “the baby wasn’t breathing. I had to suction her mouth and nose before she started crying. She was okay after that.”
Case was covered in a towel in her parents’ car and placed on her mother’s chest. Lang joined the young family on their ambulance ride to a hospital.
It was later that day that he was asked to be the little girl’s godfather. They stayed in close touch for Case’s first year, but then life got busy for everyone, he admits.
“He always reaches out on my birthday though,” Case said. “Now we message through Facebook mostly.”
Case has lived in Florida since she was 16 and now has three sons of her own. She could not imagine delivering any of them as her mother did.
This year’s birthday message from Lang sparked more emotion than normal. Case explained that her 33rd birthday was the first without her mother, Heidi, who died in July at age 58.
“She’d talk about that night and how cold it was,” the daughter said. “All she saw were my brown eyes batting at her. She said I was the calmest baby in the world after that hectic entrance.”
She hopes to reconnect with Lang in person during an eventual trip to New Hampshire.