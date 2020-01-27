BRENTWOOD, N.H. — John DeRose, 40, was taken to New Hampshire State Prison late Monday afternoon, where he will spend the next 12 to 24 years after pleading guilty to various sex crimes against a child.
DeRose, living in Plaistow at the time, was arrested last year when police learned that he took photos of a child showering. Court records show his current address is in New Jersey.
He was initially charged with six counts of possession of child abuse images, four counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images and five counts of violation of privacy, according to police records.
As the investigation continued, years of abuse were brought to light and new charges followed, said Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.
As part of a plea deal Monday, DeRose admitted to two felony counts of manufacturing sexual abuse images, three misdemeanors for violation of privacy and another three for sexual assault.
His sentencing by Judge Marguerite Wageling included the prison sentence as well a commitment to pay a maximum of $10,000 over the next 10 years for the victim’s therapy.
He is not allowed to have contact with the victim or minors younger than 16. The only exception is his biological son.
“Why you thought it was OK and that you would get away with it is beyond me,” Wageling told a tearful DeRose.
DeRose inflicted years of abuse starting in 2017, when the victim was about 14 years old, according to statements made in court.
Conway, who said she met with the victim, spoke in court about DeRose’s increasingly aggressive abuse that began with unwanted sexual touching and inappropriate questions.
She said the victim told someone close about the assaults, but that person did nothing to stop them.
Then, on two separate occasions in early 2019, DeRose walked into a bathroom with a cell phone and stuck it over a shower curtain to take photos of the victim showering, according to Conway.
“I don’t think I have ever heard such pain coming out of someone’s mouth,” Conway said of her meeting with the victim.
“This has really rocked (the victim’s) world, to say the least,” she said.
The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.
DeRose did not comment when given a chance by the judge to speak at his sentencing.
His attorney, Jonathan Cohen, declined comment for this story.
Before being taken to prison, DeRose turned around in court to blow a kiss to his mother and sister.