SALEM, N.H. — After a year, the owners of Chasers Poker Room are still fighting to expand their business across the street, into a vacant, 84,000-square-foot space once occupied by a K-Mart.
Planning Board members this week pushed off a decision once again, requesting more information about parking and traffic concerns.
Representatives of the plaza owners, Demoulas Market Basket, reiterated their disapproval of the Chasers plan, describing it as “a fundamental harm” to the area.
The unit in question — empty since K-Mart moved out in 2020 — is situated opposite a Market Basket and near a Staples, LensCrafters and Walgreens. The property has frontage on two heavily traveled roads, Veterans Memorial Parkway and South Broadway.
The Chasers plan calls for 800 gaming stations and 155 dining and lounge seats for casino patrons.
Chasers’ existing location opened in 2017 and spans about 5,500 square feet with 23 tables. Games include roulette, black jack, and various poker games.
Under New Hampshire law, a portion of revenue from charitable gaming operations is allocated to nonprofit organizations licensed in the state.
Chasers has 36 charitable affiliations, according to the owners, including local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem, Salem Animal Rescue League, Salem Family Resources and Greater Salem Caregivers.
The latest presentation from the Chasers team maintained that their new casino will fit the former department store, not exceeding the 420 parking spaces available with the lease. Traffic studies have also been provided with findings of “absolutely no change in impact,” according to Chasers engineers.
During the strenuous attempt at obtaining the change of use permit, poker room owners Lisa and Michael Withrow have signed a definitive agreement with Churchill Downs, a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company best known for the Kentucky Derby, its flagship event.
The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of this year pending approvals from the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and other customary conditions.
In 2021, New Hampshire authorized existing charitable gaming operators to offer historical horse racing at licensed facilities. Churchill Downs plans to take advantage once the Chasers deal is finalized, a press statement explains.
Salem Planning Board members this week were provided letters from Churchill Downs supporting the new location, as well as from out-of-state officials who have seen the benefits of similar projects.
In addition to the parking and traffic concerns, Planning Board members have also requested a scope of the area’s walkability, including if sidewalks are needed.
