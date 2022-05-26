DERRY — It was a message of hope, faith and a conviction that the Republican Party will make a big comeback in 2022.
That was the message former Vice President Mike Pence offered to a gathering of the Rockingham County Republican Committee on Thursday night, speaking to a room full of GOP supporters at LaBelle Winery during the group's Freedom Founders Dinner.
After being introduced by Republican Committee Chairman Jason Grosky, Pence took the microphone and started by saying he felt there was a GOP "comeback" ready to happen.
Pence also stressed his belief that Rockingham County had great leadership to help drive that comeback.
He then took time to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School, calling it "an unspeakable tragedy."
"We are saddened for their loss," Pence said, but added his own views on gun control. He blamed the current president and Democrats for "predictable calls for gun control" following the latest shooting incident.
"Guns are not responsible for these heinous crimes," Pence said, but he also put out a call for both sides of the aisle in Congress to come together on common ground to work on making every American school safe.
Pence spoke to the crowd about his time spent in the White House, the successes of that four-year term, and his hopes for the GOP to win back seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives during the midterm election this fall.
Those successes, Pence said, included secure borders, low unemployment, cutting taxes, trade success and a strong military.
Pence also highlighted another major success — the naming of three Supreme Court justices.
"And I couldn't be more proud than to be part of the most pro-life administration in American history," he said.
As for the potential of overturning the longstanding Roe v. Wade abortion decision, Pence asked those in the room to "pray for our justices" and hoped to "send Roe vs. Wade to the ash heap of history."
And his main reason to coming to the Granite State was to say thank you to his fellow Republicans, Pence said.
"New Hampshire plays an outsized role in the course of this nation," he said. "You're helping to build a foundation for GOP victories in New Hampshire. That will echo all across the nation."
He said it's also time to hold Democrats accountable.
"Now more than ever, we need to seize the moment," Pence said. "I want you to be encouraged tonight."
He also urged everyone to get behind the candidates who are running in races in the Granite State and on a the national level.
"My opinion of the American people are that they are fed up," Pence said. "This is a freedom loving nation and this is a nation of faith."
Kevin Smith, former Londonderry town manager and now a candidate for the U.S. Senate, agreed and said he feels voters are ready for a change.
Smith is running in a three-way race for the Republican nod to go up against current U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
"It's issue after issue," Smith said. "And voters will vote with their pocket books."
For Pence, the GOP comeback he envisions will take a lot of hard work, faith and a feeling of what the country can be.
"We are in the midst of a comeback, for common sense and American values," he said. "Everywhere I go across the country, I hear people fed up. Democrats are seeing the writing on the wall."
Pence concluded saying the best is yet to come.
"Hold the banner of freedom," he said. "Have faith in your neighbors and friends and rally to our cause. Be bold in our efforts here."
Before Pence left the gathering, Grosky presented the former vice president with a large New Hampshire plaque to help him remember his time in the Granite State.
