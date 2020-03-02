DERRY — Four candidates are hoping to win a seat on the Derry School Board.
Incumbent board member Paul Lutz, along with Derick Anderson, Anne Copp and Jessica Ring are all running for two open board spots for three-year terms.
Election day in Derry is March 10. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters in districts 1 and 4 cast ballots at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School; District 2 voters head to Calvary Bible Church, and District 3 votes at West Running Brook Middle School.
Name: Derick Anderson
Age: 43
Occupation: Pharmacy owner
Family: Married, three children
Education: Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University
Elected experience: Derry School Board, one term
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
Like most communities across our state and nation, we suffer from two issues — less competitive academics compared to the rest of the world and shrinking revenue while costs continue to rise. We have amazing teachers in Derry who are willing to think outside the box to help our children grow academically, but we need to work collaboratively with our town and state representatives to fix the funding gap.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I do have experience as a school board member. It takes a good amount of time to come up to speed and I feel I can step back in with minimal research in order to be back to where I was when I left the school board. I worked very hard and took the responsibility very seriously through work on key committees as well as taking time away from my business to testify in Concord for school funding.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
When it comes to the school district, there is a tremendous amount of transparency and accessibility. All public meetings are at least taped if not live streamed. The school budget, you have up to five ways to have input as a citizen. You may vote on board members; you can take part in the Fiscal Advisory Committee; third is the public hearing where the proposed budget is explained and the public can speak to its makeup; fourth is the deliberative session where floor amendments can be made, and then the ballot in March. One area that could be improved is through communication with residents with no children in the district.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
No conflicts
Name: Anne Copp
Age: 59
Occupation: Insurance
Family: Husband and four grown children, two attended Derry schools
Education: College
Elected experience: Two years as New Hampshire legislator
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
The most serious two issues are enrollment and funding. While the student body continues to decrease, no elementary schools have closed. Though without restraint the school board is asking the town of Derry with approximately 35,000 residents to fund additional programming. The town has to adhere to a strict budget and, like many residents, must pick and choose what they can afford to spend, all the while running the entire town including police and fire departments with half the funds of the school budget.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
At the school deliberative session the board proposed a new budget of $92 million. I was hoping to see many more taxpayers and parents at the meeting than were there. I attribute that to their raising their families and a hectic and harried time. I hope to represent their concerns on the school board. I wish to address the issues of accountability that have plagued our district for many years. The school board has never once sent the taxpayers of Derry a rebate when they could have because enrollment was down. The budget for Derry schools is “the sky is the limit.” This is not how Derry families run their households.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Share the information with a larger audience. The deliberative session was not very well attended.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
No I do not, as a parent of children who attended Derry schools, I was very involved in the future of our young people. It gives me great perspective.
Name: Paul Lutz
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired police lieutenant and educator, both from Derry
Family: Adult son
Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, master’s degree in divinity
Elected experience: Derry Cooperative School Board member
Incumbent? Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
The funding issue with the disparity between cities and towns causes districts to offer vastly different quality of education as well as differing tax burdens. Both students as well as taxpayers deserve better. Derry is not a property rich community and a permanent and more equitable method of funding is necessary.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
Education and technology are changing at an accelerated rate. We need to have our schools stay current, affording students the best education we are able. As a resident of Derry for nearly 50 years, I have the insight from which to draw, having seen what we have done well and what we could improve upon.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
First, I’m happy we have more candidates for the board this year. That’s a good sign. We work hard to involve all stakeholders. We are happy to hear from any member of the community during our meetings, regardless of their view. We deliberate and arrive at our decisions in public.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
None.
Name: Jessica Ring
Age: 45
Occupation: stay-at-home mom, volunteer, former analytical chemist
Family: Husband, two daughters, 11 and 14
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry/molecular biology from Boston University
Elected experience: None
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
The challenges due to decreasing enrollment and loss of revenue from the state are significant. This financial uncertainty complicates the process of finding a solution that balances our schools while not sacrificing the quality of education, student achievement and working environment. Another emerging concern is our ability to respond to the mental health needs of our students.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
We need a community-based approach to resolving issues while using the best available information. My career in the analytical sciences provided skills to sort and interpret varied data. My volunteering experiences inside the schools have brought a perspective and connection to those most affected by our shift to data-driven policies. These attributes will help me set meaningful policy goals while remembering that students and teachers are more than test scores.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Recently, the school district has significantly improved electronic access to information. To enhance distribution of this information, I would advocate for combining resources with the town to utilize the voluntary email notification service. Key issues like our long-term planning process need frequent updates.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
No.