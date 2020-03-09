NEWTON — There is a four-way race for two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Charles R. Melvin Sr., James L. Doggett, Larry Foote and Steve Sforza are vying for the three-year terms. Melvin and Sforza were unable to be reached by press time.
Voters will pick these and other candidates at the polls on March 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
Lawrence Foote, 59
Occupation: Dispatcher, Lawrence Fire Department
Family: Wife Robin, daughter Melissa Adams, daughter Courtney Foote, son-in-law Michael Adams, grandson Logan and granddaughter Madison
Education: High school diploma, college courses in fire science, incident command and national incident management system course completions.
Elected experience: Selectman for the past seven years. Emergency Management Director since 2008. Sit on the Planning Board as an ex-officio. Sit on the Joint Loss and Management Committee.
Incumbent: Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town/school district?
Keeping taxes from increasing while not disrupting much needed services. Fire Department is being staffed during the day. Three paramedics were added, in addition to one in the school so we have five total. This is a lot for a small town but the residents/school benefit greatly. The school district reconfiguration will need to be watched closely to see how it progresses. Retaining our teachers and giving them the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.
Why are you the best person to address those issues? I do not want to see taxes increase and I always try to think of ways we can get things done without a major impact to the residents. This is why I work so hard to obtain grants/storm reimbursements from the state and FEMA, to assist the taxpayers and the town. To date, I have been able to save the taxpayers $524,838.46.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens? I am always available to anyone that has any questions and I try to make this clear whenever I can. Attending/watching the meetings is vital. Asking questions, in the right forum, is also beneficial. Social media is great to a certain extent but nothing beats face to face or phone interaction.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
James L. Doggett, 61
Occupation: Self-employed jeweler
Family: Yes
Education: 18 of the last 24 New Hampshire Municipal Association law lectures, plus eight specific for selectmen and town officials
Elected experience: Three years as Cemetery Trustee, 24 years on the Sanborn Regional School Board, 16 years on the Newton Planning Board, seven years as a Trustee of the Trust Funds, six years on the Sanborn Regional Budget Committee, six years representing Newton on the Rockingham Planning Commission, six years as a Newton Selectman.
Incumbent: Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town/school district? Balancing Newton’s peaceful character and still encouraging growth. Newton is evolving and that change can be painful, fairness and an open-mind are needed to ease the growing pains. People need to know facts, not “quick calculations” or “possibly, if” those are just pie-in-the-sky and mislead people.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I believe I can balance the needs of the townspeople and those of developers. I have spent years working on budgets, writing policies and grants, and dealing with personnel issues, which have made me an effective and knowledgeable Selectman.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
First, by being a public servant and not a politician, giving people the facts, warts and all, not necessarily what people want to hear, just the truth, based on facts, and allowing them to form their own opinions. A well informed electorate is the easiest to work with and we all need to work together for the future of Newton.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.