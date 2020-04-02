CONCORD, N.H. — State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said Wednesday another person died from the new coronavirus in New Hampshire, bringing the total number of deaths in the Granite State to four.
Chan said there are currently 415 reported cases of the highly contagious and potentially lethal virus in the state.
Fifty-nine people have been hospitalized because of the virus, though the state is investigating other potential hospitalizations and deaths that could be linked to the outbreak, he said.
The virus is "widespread and prevalent" in most communities across the state, Chan said, adding only about 6,400 Granite State residents have been tested.
Domestic and child abuse
Last week, to help slow the spread of the virus, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered non-essential businesses to close and asked residents to stay at home as much as possible.
While people have been home more often than usual, there has been a decrease in reports of domestic and child abuse, Sununu said Wednesday.
Though reports are down, officials suspect that actual cases of abuse haven't decreased. To help, Sununu created a $600,000 fund to help victims of domestic abuse and a $2 million fund to support the Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).
The money to help victims of domestic abuse will be dispersed by shelters in the state, Sununu said. He encouraged people in abusive situations to seek help from their local shelter. Though they may be full, there are hotel rooms available for shelter overflow, he said.
During March, DCYF saw a nearly 50% decrease in referrals of new cases from school personnel, social workers and healthcare providers, according to data from the department.
“People who are not currently seeing children and families due to the necessary social distancing measures aren’t contacting us as they normally would, but our families are still feeling the stress of the disruption of family routines,” said DCYF Director Joe Ribsam. “It is as important as ever to make sure we check on our families, kids and even older youth to let them know we care. Ask kids how they’re doing, how their loved ones are doing, if they need anything. Follow social distancing rules, but remain social — our families need the community connections that keep them strong and healthy.”
The money for DCYF will make all family violence prevention specialists full-time, Sununu said. Money will also be used to expand the "Strength to Succeed" program to families with children under 10. The program currently helps families with children under 6 access addiction treatment and other supports, Sununu added.
There has been over $1.25 billion in federal funding to help New Hampshire with concerns related to coronavirus. These types of emergency funding orders, like Sununu issued today, can be paid for with those funds, according to officials.
Sununu and Chan both reminded Granite Staters to continue staying home as much as possible, while encouraging them to seek help as needed.
"We know we're going to be in this situation for at least a few more weeks if not potentially a couple more months," Sununu said, adding he is hopeful knowing the state's resilience and seeing stories of people coming together during the crisis.
Those wishing to report domestic abuse and sexual assault can contact the state's anonymous crisis call line at 1-800-277-5570. To report child abuse call DCYF at 1-800-894-5533 or go to knowandtell.org.