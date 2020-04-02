North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.