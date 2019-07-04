After a night of fireworks on July 3, the Greater Derry Track Club hosted its annual Run for Freedom 5k and 10k road races from Pinkerton Academy. The feat of the feet beat the heat with a 7:30 a.m. start. where 286 people finished the 5k or 3.1 mile race. Just 123 runners participated and finished the longer 10k or 6.2-mile run.
Both courses were woven throughout the neighborhoods and local roads.
The race was also the culmination of a dedicated training program for either new runners or those returning to the sport through the club’s Couch to 5k Training Program, helping train anyone who has ever wanted to try to run a 5k road race.
Runners were encouraged to bring canned goods to be donated to the local food bank when they arrived to get their numbers at the registration table.
Proceeds benefited the Liberty House in Manchester, N.H. Liberty House is a safe, supportive, substance-free housing community for American veterans who are transitioning out of homelessness.