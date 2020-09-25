DERRY — An afternoon crash Friday involving a motorcycle closed portions of roads near Pinkerton Academy.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., reports came in that a motor vehicle crash occurred near Pinkerton Academy's Hackler gymnasium, prompting road closures at North Main Street, at Tsienneto Road and at Pinkerton Street.
Derry police Capt. Vernon Thomas said John Newman, 59, of Manchester, lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and laid it down on the road.
"He was not wearing a helmet and suffered a significant head injury," Thomas said in an email Friday afternoon, adding he was taken to Parkland and possibly then taken via med-flight to a Boston hospital.
Thomas said Newman is expected to recover.
He had no further details about the crash.
At approximately 4 p.m., police officials reported roads were being opened again.