Froggy's Play Pad owner to open Salem preschool

SALEM, N.H. — The pandemic couldn't push her dream.
Vinicia “Vinny” Santana, owner of Froggy’s Play Pad in Salem and Haverhill, is one step closer to opening up a preschool at her Salem location after the Planning Board approved her change of use application Tuesday night. She now is able to host daycare at her facility.
Santana started her business in Haverhill seven years ago, as a place to host birthday parties for children under six. She expanded to having preschool and daycare on weekdays and had to open up her Salem location to accommodate the demand for children's birthday parties. Now despite her businesses being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, she is moving ahead with adding preschool to her Salem location.
"It was always part of the plan," Santana said about having a birthday party and preschool business. "We had actually started planning in January but everything came to a halt. ... Luckily with Zoom meetings, we can still move forward with our plans."
Since the approval, Santana is moving forward with renovations and necessary licensing to become a New Hampshire preschool and daycare facility. The daycare portion likely wouldn't open until September or January, when enrollment is typically high, she said, adding that it has to be safe for children to come back.
Santana's four children — ages 26, 20, 7 and 4 — inspired the idea. She was in real estate for 15 years and when she had her 7-year-old son she wanted to change careers.
"I've lived two lives," she said. "Staring over and having the younger ones I’ve learned so much and I connect with the parents."
Santana had always loved party-planning, so Froggy's Play Pad was born. She wanted to expand into childcare seeing a need.
Her Haverhill childcare center currently has a waitlist, despite it being closed. And Santana is excited to have something to work on before her Haverhill daycare can open back up.
“I’m excited because it was always part of the plan," Santana said. "And eventually, families are going to have to go back to work. There’s always going to be a need for childcare.”