SALEM, N.H. — When life gives you lemons, make hand sanitizer.
That’s been the motto that Nick and Phil Mastrioanni have been living by for the past week.
The brothers are the co-owners of Fabrizia Spirits in Salem, New Hampshire, a small business that until recently had been manufacturing hard lemonade and liquors. But for the past several days, their distillery has been running 18 hours a day, producing hand sanitizer to be donated and sold to first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We were really excited to find a niche,” said Nick Mastrioanni. “The big thing for me is producing enough product to reduce some anxiety. There’s so much anxiety out there about getting the essentials.”
Small businesses across the country have been struggling with decreased sales and forced shutdowns this month as the COVID-19 outbreak has progressed. For Fabrizia Spirits, where 50% of its sales come from restaurants that are now closed, the problem was crippling.
On March 18, when a major distributor cancelled a $120,000 order of canned cocktails, the Mastrioannis realized they would have to lay off several of their new employees, or else make drastic changes to keep their business afloat.
“I realized, holy cow, I am not going to be able to pay my American Express statement next month,” Nick Mastrioanni said. “It’s what every single small business owner is thinking right now. It’s really challenging times.”
But that same night, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau made the decision to put emergency measures in place allowing distilleries nationwide to begin producing ethanol-based hand sanitizers to address the demand created by the coronavirus outbreak.
This was the approval the Mastrioannis needed to begin their new enterprise.
“We have lemon oil, we can use these Italian lemons from Sorrento, we can put this into hand sanitizer,” Phil Mastrioanni said. “All of a sudden, everything just made sense.”
They got to work immediately, sourcing plastic packaging and hydrogen peroxide. They already had the necessary ethanol — 2,500 to 3,000 gallons of 190-proof grain alcohol infused with lemon peel — that they normally use for their Limoncello. For the next several days they did trial runs. Their 12 employees worked in shifts, wearing masks and stationed six feet apart.
A few days later, the first bottles of hand sanitizer, uniquely characterized by a light lemon fragrance, were ready for distribution.
At first, the brothers worried that the idea was too common. Many other distilleries in the region have also begun producing hand sanitizer within the last week.
“But then, the requests started coming in," Phil Mastrioanni said. "We’re having to turn a lot of people away who aren’t even on the front lines.”
Fabrizia Spirits has gotten hand sanitizer orders from hospitals and first responders, including the Massachusetts State Trooper Association.
The company plans to donate 20% of the bottles they produce to first responders and health care facilities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The rest will be sold to distributors with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for 8-ounce bottles and $5.99 for 4-ounce bottles.
For the Mastrioannis, who are second-generation Italian, helping out during the COVID-19 crisis is important to them since Italy has been at the global epicenter of the crisis.
The brothers are currently working with a United Nations representative to arrange a shipment of 6,000 bottles to first responders in Italy.
“For me, my definition of success right now is to be able to, through the donations, inspire some people and provide some positive news in a tough time, meanwhile getting this product to first responders,” Phil Mastrioanni said. “Providing a bit of a nice story for when things get bad.”
Under the U.S. law, distilleries are permitted to keep producing hand sanitizer until at least June 30. The Mastrioanni brothers are still deciding whether they will continue to produce beverages alongside the sanitizer during the crisis.
“I’ve been telling our distributors, this is the first product I can’t wait to see discontinued,” Phil Mastrioanni said. “Then we can get back to normal.”
