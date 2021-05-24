DERRY — It is one of the area's most historic properties where people from all over the world gather to enjoy nature, poetry and to learn more about a famed American that called these fields and woods his own.
The Robert Frost Farm at 122 Rockingham Road will open for the 2021 season May 28 with safety guidelines still in place as the pandemic continues.
The farm and its 13 acres are a historical site, including the Frost family white clapboard homestead, attached barn, trails, woods, stone walls and streams.
The Robert Frost Farm in Derry was home to Lawrence High sweethearts Frost and his wife Elinor, as well as their children from 1900 to 1911.
When the poet walked the perimeter of his Derry farm along a stony wall or headed up the road to teach English at Pinkerton Academy, he was thought to be very inspired to put down on paper what he witnessed along the way or at home.
This led to some of his most notable works including "The Mending Wall," "The Pasture," and "Home Burial."
The farm will offer trails for nature walks and tours of the grounds by appointment.
There are also key points of interest on the land's trails that indicate poetic points of interest, each with a famous Frost poem included.
Frost family members have paid the local farm visits through the years including Frost's granddaughters Robin Hudnut and Lesley Lee Francis. And guests have come to visit the Derry home of Frost and his family from points all over the world.
To learn more about the Robert Frost Farm, or to book a tour online, visit nhstateparks.org.