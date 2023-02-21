DERRY — The show must go on, as they say.
And the town’s annual Frost Fest was hosted Saturday, Feb. 18, despite the lack of snow and ice.
There was much mirth and merriment nonetheless, as dozens of families from across the region joined together for time around the bonfire, along with ice sculptures and children’s activities, treats and warm drinks.
The event was held downtown near Benson Lumber and Hardware, where the farmers market is held every summer, and at Veterans Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.