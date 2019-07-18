CONCORD, N.H. — A "Fugitive of the Week" was caught Thursday in Chester after authorities received several tips.
Seamus Murphy, 37, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals—New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force around noon. Marshals were looking for Murphy on a warrant alleging violations of his conditions of supervised release.
Murphy was on supervised release as part of his sentence after being convicted of bank robbery in the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire in 2016.
Murphy was just featured the previous day as the "Fugitive of the Week," via local media outlets.
Several tips were received pointing to a possible employer and residence on Fremont Road in Chester. Task force officials arrived at the location and arrested Murphy without incident. He was transported to the U.S. District Court in Concord where he was scheduled to have an initial court appearance.
The arrest was made by several members of the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force, including members from the Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford county sheriff offices, and the Greenfield Police Department along with deputy U.S. Marshals.
Since the beginning of the Joint Fugitive Task Force in 2002, about 7,475 arrests have taken place, ranging from serious charges like murder, assault or unregistered sex offenders, to probation, parole violations and other serious offenses.
Nationally the United States Marshals Service fugitive programs are carried out with local law enforcement in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, eight regional task forces, as well as a growing network of offices in foreign countries.