Fun Runs take off on Monday nights

LONDONDERRY — Children and adults alike are enjoying weekly runs around the track all in the name of good health and sportsmanship.
The annual summer Fun Run program is now underway at Londonderry High's track every Monday night, sponsored by the Greater Derry Track Club. The program is in its 45th year.
Plenty of participants and an abundance of enthusiasm are now coming out weekly to enjoy the summer and some fitness tips.
The annual program is geared toward the younger runners, but all ages are invited to try out their running talents at the Londonderry track, located at 295 Mammoth Road.
Children are divided into age groups and take on the track in their own distance category: 2-to 3- year-olds run approximately 50 yards; 4-to 6-year-olds run 200 meters; 7- to 8-year-olds run 300 meters; 9- to 10-year-olds run 600 meters; 11- to 13- year- olds run the cross country mile, and 14 and older run the open mile.
Members of the Greater Derry Track Club lead the young participants in stretching exercises first and also offer running tips.
Runners from all area towns are invited to participate. Nonperishable food items are also collected to support local food missions.
Fun Runs continue July 8, 15, 22 and 29 and conclude on Aug. 5. Registration is at 6 p.m. and races start at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit the track club at gdtc.org.