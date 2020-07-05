DERRY — It was a year ago that supporters and community members gathered to watch a historic church tower be put back together.
That project — history in action — was part of a multi-year rehabilitation project at First Parish Church.
The historic preservation team at First Parish has announced the completion of this major phase in the project — the repair and rebuilding of the church tower and steeple.
The $500,000 project benefited from 2015 and 2017 grants by New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) totaling $155,000. The rest of the funding came from generous congregational and regional donations, which were catalyzed by the support of LCHIP and the state’s historic preservation community.
First Parish Church was established in 1719 by Rev. James MacGregor, who led a group of Scots-Irish families from Northern Ireland to settle in the territory then known as Nutfield. The current meetinghouse is the community’s second, and it has served both religious and civic functions continuously since its construction in 1769. The tower was added in 1824.
A 300th anniversary celebration to honor the original Nutfield settlement took place last year.
The church is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Matthew Thornton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, once rang its bells and served on its building committee.
The massive restoration work got underway with a formal study in 2012, when a First Parish team completed an analysis of what projects were deemed the most urgent and structured a multi-year work plan.
In 2015, the church tower was separated and dismantled for repair work, under the careful eye of experts from Preservation Timber Framing. The 2,200-pound bell was also lifted out and stored safely.
“We are doing all this work just in time,” said Paul Lindemann at that time. He is a member of First Parish and its rehabilitation/preservation committee.
In 2016, the 250-ton church building was meticulously raised so crews could work underneath to secure the foundation. The building was then slowly lowered back into place.
After that, a new connector project got started that will eventually hold a new elevator to help access various levels of the building. As 2017 drew to a close, the new 60-foot tall corner posts were hoisted up and lowered carefully into the frame of the tower.
As part of the steeple work, reconstruction efforts replicated the original materials and elements while improving the internal timber frame. The tower was then put back together last June.
“As the continuous stewards of this community treasure since it was built in 1769 by Mathew Thornton and other early settlers, we at First Parish Church are thrilled to complete this next major step in the long effort to restore and prepare the meetinghouse for another century of service to the church and the community,” said the Rev. Dr. Deborah Roof, senior pastor and teacher at First Parish.
Arron Sturgis, president of Preservation Timber Framing, said for 30 years he has worked on historic churches, barns, museums, homes and community buildings all over New England.
“This tower and steeple project at First Parish stands out as one of the most challenging, but ultimately most satisfying, we’ve had the privilege to be part of,” Sturgis said.
The church has invested about $1.6 million so far. Initial funding came from years of donations by church members plus an internal capital campaign that raised $800,000 from the congregation. Additional funds came from a loan with Enterprise Bank, and the successful LCHIP grants.
LCHIP provides matching grants to New Hampshire communities and non-profits to conserve and preserve the state’s most important natural, cultural and historic resources. The program has provided 466 grants which have helped to conserve more than 290,000 acres of land for food production, water quality, ecological values, timber management and recreation and supported 280 projects to rehabilitate historic structures and sites.
Fundraising efforts are continuing, as the remaining work includes completion of the elevator and connector building, rehabilitation of the upper-story sanctuary, and the rebuilding of meeting rooms and more in the lower level.
Information on ways to donate is available at the Friends’ website at fotmh.org, or by emailing info@fotmh.org.