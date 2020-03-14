SALEM, N.H. — Salem's Boys & Girls Club is postponing the Ganley Luncheon to April because of the new coronavirus.
The annual luncheon is held in remembrance of Chief John P. Ganley. Every year, a community service award is presented in his name to an individual “who has exhibited concern, involvement and leadership in the community of Salem; while providing inspiration to others, through his or her dedication, integrity and courage in the manner exemplified by Chief John P. Ganley during his life on earth.”