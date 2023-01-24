LONDONDERRY — It’s more than 1,000 acres of wooded trails, wetlands, brooks and wildlife all ready for outdoor lovers to explore and enjoy.
It’s also a point of interest every winter for those wanting to enjoy nature, seasonal temperatures and fun, cold weather activities.
The Musquash conservation area takes center stage for the annual field day event on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Londonderry Conservation Commission and has been held for decades.
The field day includes nature walks, snowshoeing, a fire for roasting marshmallows and plenty of time for people to explore and see what the massive property offers all year long.
During the event, a special appearance by the New England Mountain Bike Association is planned at 11 a.m. with representatives sharing information on mountain biking across New Hampshire.
The Musquash was established back in 1979, with four main trail heads, numerous marked paths and trails, waters, trees, wildlife habitat and other natural wonders, ready for nature fans to enjoy.
People who want to come out for Musquash Field Day can park at the Hickory Hill Road entrance to the conservation area off High Range Road.
Those attending are asked to be respectful of the parking restrictions on Hickory Hill Road. Dress warm and bring traction gear or snowshoes if conditions are icy and/or snowy.
For information, contact Marge Badois at 603-770-4690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.