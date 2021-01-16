DERRY — It's a winter tradition and a way to support those needing the gift of life.
An American Red Cross blood drive, in cooperation with the Derry Police Department, took place Friday at Calvary Bible Church.
Local police were keeping order and directing some much-needed traffic coming out on a winter's day to help save lives.
A steady stream of donors filled the church's gymnasium to donate once the drive started late in the morning.
With the ongoing pandemic, appointments were taken for those wishing to donate, and by midday, police said more than 300 people had signed up.
Donors wearing masks waited their turn, sitting in chairs lined up and socially distanced in the hallways outside Calvary's gymnasium.
The winter event has been held for many years, hosted by the Police Department, which also offers members of their own roster as donors.
"Many on the force donate," said police Community Relations Officer Erin Sullivan.
She added some early in the day technology glitches slowed things down a bit but by the afternoon, things were back on track.
Volunteers were ready to help, greeting donors at the front door and taking temperatures to make sure all were healthy prior to making their donation.
Pre-med student Catherine Tilton of Goffstown said she liked to help, adding she volunteers to support her clinical hours needed as part of her studies in the medical field.
Emma Dirocco of Pelham recently graduated with a criminal justice degree from Franklin Pierce University, saying helping with the blood drive was a great way to remain involved in the community.