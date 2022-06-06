MANCHESTER, N.H. — A passenger was killed and driver seriously injured in a two-car crash just before 1 a.m. Monday.
According to a statement from New Hampshire State Police, troopers and local first responders were called to Interstate 93 northbound in Manchester for the crash involving a Ford Escape and a Volkswagen Jetta.
Troopers identified the driver of the Escape as Connor Hill, 18, of Londonderry. He and his passenger, a juvenile female not named publicly due to her age, were both ejected after the car hit a guardrail and rolled over.
The female was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Hill was brought to Elliot Hospital, in Manchester, with serious injuries.
The driver of the Passat, 25-year-old Xavier Doyle of Fremont, was not injured, troopers said.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation by the state police collision analysis and reconstruction unit.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.
