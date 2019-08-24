DERRY — The Fireye parking lot on Saturday was filled with furniture, toys, antiques, and housewares — all up for bid and going fast for a good cause.
The annual Derry Rotary Club charity auction brought out the crowds to Fireye on Tsienneto Road, where quality merchandise, housewares as well as gift certificates from area businesses all hit the auction block for a good cause.
Rotary members served as auctioneers while others followed the bids coming from the crowd.
The auction has been a longtime fixture in town, held for more than 40 years, with a lot of support coming from the community. This year was no different, with almost anything anyone needed being auctioned off at bargain prices.
In addition to the live auction, visitors could also peruse tables full of items to buy in true yard sale fashion.
The club traditionally raises thousands of dollars through the annual auction to support its many missions and charities. The event is the group's largest fundraiser of the year.