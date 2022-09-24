LONDONDERRY — Local icon and long time Rotary Club member Reed Clark and his family have lived in Londonderry for generations, but now he and wife Phyllis are moving south to Washington D.C. to be near their children.
The Rotary Club of Londonderry gave the Clarks a farewell breakfast party Monday morning, Sept. 12, at the Coach Stop Restaurant.
Dozens of well wishers attended as Rotary Club President Mike Dolan presented Phyllis Clark a bouquet of flowers and Reed a plaque for longtime service to the community.
