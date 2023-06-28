LONDONDERRY, N.H. — It’s a scene that will be very familiar in the weeks and months to come as New Hampshire voters come out to hear what presidential candidates have to say leading up to the primary election next year.
And in Londonderry, it was Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s turn to speak to voters about why he’s running for the top office and what he wants to get done.
Ramaswamy spoke to about 100 people at a town hall-style gathering Tuesday night at the Londonderry Senior Center.
He has crossed the Granite State many times already as the campaign moves forward, bringing his “truth” messages to voters and hoping to earn their support.
Ramaswamy was introduced by former Londonderry Town Manager and U.S. Senate Republican candidate Kevin Smith, who led off the night by saying he put his support behind Ramaswamy’s messages of what America needs in a president.
“He speaks from the heart,” Smith said. “He connects with the average voter and understands the issues with a forward-looking vision for America.”
For Ramaswamy, it’s all about sharing his vision and his “certain truths” that he feels would give America new leadership and hope.
The Ohio native, business leader, and author told those gathered that he believes in many things that could spring America out of what he called a “national identity crisis.”
The 37-year-old said America is hungry for a cause, hungry for a purpose.
His list of truths he shared include God is real; there are two genders; support for fossil fuels helps humans flourish; an open border is no border; parents should determine the education of their children; capitalism lifts people up from poverty; and the nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.
Ramaswamy also believes in cutting the cord from China dependence, ending Affirmative Action and dissolving the Department of Education.
“I will shut down the Department of Education, it never should have existed in the first place,” he said.
Ramaswamy also believes in reviving national pride, and credited New Hampshire voters for their faith and support when it comes to doing their homework with candidates and learning all they can.
Questions came from the audience dealing with border security, how to reach younger voters and foreign policy.
The candidate stressed he’s 37, and won’t have all the answers.
But his experience starting and leading a biotech that oversaw the development of five drugs that won FDA approval is a good basis for how he hopes to use his knowledge and skill to lead if elected to the top office.
“But I’m a realist and I don’t believe in false promises,” he said. “It takes an outsider that knows how to get deals done.”
Some in the crowd said they appreciate having the opportunity to hear candidates up close and in smaller settings as New Hampshire’s campaign season moves forward.
“I just want to get to where they go,” said Liza Voyiatzak of Manchester, adding she feels politics are very polarizing but stressed she hopes to put someone in the White House other than Donald Trump.
“I will vote for who I think is best,” she said.
Cathy Ristaino of Londonderry agreed that New Hampshire offers a unique setting for voters to get close to candidates. Her list of other GOP hopefuls to hear include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump, Tim Scott and Larry Elder.
“We here (in New Hampshire) are very lucky,” Ristaino said.
Ramaswamy was not the only Republican candidate in the state Tuesday. Both DeSantis and Trump held events in Hollis and Concord, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.