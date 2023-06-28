ANDOVER - Robert T. Tobias, age 81, of Andover, passed away June 24, 2023. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (Reed). Calling hours are Thursday, June 29th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 30th, at 10:30 a.m…