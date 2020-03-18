Gov. Sununu allows takeout, delivery beer and wine

CONCORD, N.H. — Restaurants can serve beer and wine with takeout and delivery meals in New Hampshire, according to an emergency order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Earlier this week Sununu barred Granite State restaurants from dine-in and bar service amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
His follow-up order allows restaurants, diners, bars, private clubs "or any establishment with a N.H. liquor license" to allow for takeout or delivery of beer and wine.
Beer and wine must be transported in their original, manufactured and sealed containers. All sales or deliveries must be accompanied by food, according to the order.
Also, beer and wine cannot be delivered to any college, university, school, library or public playground or park.
Sununu's order allows the beer and wine sales from 6 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. daily.
Joe Ruotolo, owner of Border Brewery in Salem, N.H., started delivering beer and BBQ earlier this week. Breweries have been allowed to do delivery in the Granite State, but he hadn't done it until now because it cost a lot of time and money.
With the governor's order they are expanding to be able to do curbside to-go as well.
Still, Ruotolo is worried about the local economy, unemployment and whether people can afford takeout.
"With everyone's financial hardship time will tell," Ruotolo said. "We'll try it for this week."
He opened the business eight years ago and had finally reached the point where he could take a vacation.
Then came COVID-19.
Now he's had to lay off his one employee, because he knows he won't be able to afford him.
He said it's up to the community, particularly those still collecting regular paychecks, to help support his and other small businesses.
Christian Breen, owner of Black Water Grill in Salem, N.H., praised Sununu for the order. He stressed that he and his staff "have been forced to get creative with takeouts, specials and delivering."
"We begin every day in the unknown regarding the amount of foot traffic we will see as business owners. We are worried about our own bills and those of our rock-star staff members," he said.
"And if there is any relief in sight," Breen added.
Staff reporter Maddie Hughes contributed to this story.
