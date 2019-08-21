SALEM, N.H. — On the outside, 8-year-old Grady Smith seems fine. However, last August the Smith family discovered the rising third grader was in for a long, tough battle with a genetic disease called adrenoleukodystrophy.
Known as ALD, the disorder destroys myelin, a protective sheath covering the brain's neurons. It can cause problems with muscle control, hearing and vision. It can also be fatal.
"It's been really, really, hard this week rehashing (the events, this time last year,)" Grady's mom Jillian said. "It destroys you — waiting to see if your son's going to die a horrible death, (it's something you) have to live with every single second without hate in your heart."
To raise money to fight the disease, the family is hosting the first "Grady's Gladiators Best Day Ever" on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Searles Castle in Windham.
The event features a cornhole tournament, face painting, a silent auction, and more. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 cash at the door, available through eventbrite.com. Search for Grady's Gladiators.
The fundraiser occurs the day before Grady will have his one-year scans on Aug. 26. If the test shows the disease hasn't progressed, Grady will be deemed stable by doctors.
His mother Jillian remembers finding out about the diagnosis around this time last year.
After noticing noticing subtle differences in Grady's ability to hear, his parents took him to the pediatrician and later to Boston Children's Hospital.
Doctors said Grady was fine, but his parents refused to leave the hospital until Grady was given an MRI.
"I just had a bad feeling," Jillian said.
That scan ultimately discovered an abnormality in his brain, leading to an ALD diagnosis.
"Definitely a part of me died that day," Jillian said. "It was awful."
Currently, Grady suffers from a hearing disorder. According to Jillian, Grady reads lips in order to understand what's being said.
Although Grady loves sports, after his diagnosis he was told he would never be able to play full contact sports — including football — again.
Grady will be able to return to the Barron Elementary School in Salem this fall, according to Jillian. However, "he's very, very, angry" about the diagnosis and "feels very different," she said.
To raise awareness about ALD, Jillian said she is trying to get a state law passed to test for the disease at birth. According to Jillian, the test has been deemed "not cost effective" by doctors in the state.