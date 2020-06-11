SALEM, N.H. — The track stripes were painted this week and work to replace the bleachers is starting soon at Grant Field near Salem High, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said Tuesday at the school board meeting.
“We are still not sure what the fall will bring as far as athletics," Delahanty said. "There’s been some youth sport start-ups already, but no contact and limited sort of skills and drills. So, it’s unlikely that contact sports will begin in mid-August but perhaps later in the fall we will be able to get some games in and we will have the bleachers and that beautiful field to sit out and look out over.”
The track and bleachers projects are part of incremental changes to the field made by the school board after voters failed to approved a $4.6 million project in 2019.
The original project would have overhauled the whole outdoor athletic facility including building a new track, handicapped accessible bleachers and a turf field.
Changes were needed because the track was deemed unsafe and the school was not able to host any track meets in 2019.
That spring, board members used money from a land sale that was already earmarked for the project and additional surpluses to fund the nearly $1 million project to replace the track and the natural turf field that had water issues.
After the track project was underway, the board approved the $762,000 project to build new handicapped accessible bleachers and a press box for Grant Field in October.
Voters approved that project as part of the district's operating budget this March.
The new blue track was finished this week, Delahanty said as he was giving the board an update on district projects.
Now contractors will take down the bleachers and replace them with handicap-accessible bleachers. Those in wheelchairs can access both sides.
The bleachers are expected to be completed in August and the handicapped lift to the press box is expected to be completed in October, Delahanty said.
The Woodbury renovation project is in the designing stage, Delahanty said. He expects the board to be able to present the design documents to the board in July, he said.