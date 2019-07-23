Grant funding supports downtown Derry center

DERRY — A downtown community landmark will be offering a new way to play games, thanks to grant support from AARP.
The Marion Gerrish Community Center on West Broadway is one of 159 AARP Community Challenge projects for 2019, receiving $1,500 to create outdoor yard games areas to support multi-generational connections.
The Derry center was one of five recipients in New Hampshire. Londonderry also received grant money to install 10 park benches throughout the Town Common and Kent Allen Town Forest.
At Marion Gerrish, the money will be used to install games and purchase equipment for large versions of bocce, cornhole, chess, Connect Four, and others.
The AARP Community Challenge grant program will distribute nearly $1.6 million to fund the projects across the nation, helping communities make improvements and support residents of all ages. Nearly 1,700 applications were received from nonprofits and government entities for the program, now in its third year.
Projects must be completed by November of this year.
Marion Gerrish Community Center Director Sarah Garvin said the plan is to create the large outdoor game areas and encourage people of all ages to come to the center and have fun.
"We want all ages to take part," she said.
Garvin said right now, seniors at the center are enjoying some outdoor games, but eventually, the games will be for all ages.
The backyard area of the downtown center will get some leveling work and re-seeding done to support game areas. The front lawn near the main community center sign could be home to a super-sized Connect Four game eventually.
Garvin said the center is busy with many programs already in place for older residents, but the new outdoor games will bring in families and children to also see what the center offers.
"We are really excited about this," Garvin said.
She hopes to have an official rollout of the outdoor games by month's end.