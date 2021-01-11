DERRY — Town councilors approved a measure to accept grant funding that will support local police efforts to keep residents safe.
At a meeting on Jan. 5, councilors unanimously said yes to accepting grant money from the New Hampshire Highway Safety Agency to support seven police programs including speed enforcement patrols; DUI enforcement patrols; distracted driving patrols; pedestrian/bicycle patrols; Join the N.H. Clique program patrols; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program patrols, and patrols for the U Drive, U Text, U Pay program.
The grant money for the seven programs totals $31,199 according to police Chief Edward Garone.
The state's Highway Safety Agency periodically distributes funding to support selective traffic enforcement patrols or equipment.
Garone said the process includes looking at the grant amount and then deciding the best way to utilize the support within the local police department.
As part of the grant, the state will reimburse the town for 100% of the salary-related expenses plus associated roll-up costs for all hours worked under the grant.
The town will be responsible for in-kind cost matches for the seven patrol grants, totaling $7,799.75. Those costs are soft match costs and already budgeted for administering the grants, prosecuting any cases resulting from the enforcement efforts and any equipment costs associated with conducting the patrols, including vehicle and fuel costs, according to a report.
During the grant period, the enforcement patrols will be scheduled as one-man patrols and officers assigned will be reimbursed at their respective overtime rates, the report continued.