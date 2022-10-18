DERRY — The town’s long-serving retired police chief will be laid to rest this week at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Retired Chief Edward Garone died Oct. 11, less than two weeks after his official last day on the job Sept. 30 and after serving as Derry’s law enforcement leader for more than 50 years.
The service is Thursday at 9 a.m. at the cemetery with full military honors.
Upon hearing of Garone’s death last week, tributes and honors began to pour in from the community and from around the state.
Derry police put the chief’s vehicle at a solemn spot near the station’s front entrance. Earlier this year, it was named the Edward B. Garone Building.
Black bunting was hung following his passing.
The town’s municipal center will be closed Thursday until noon in honor of the funeral.
Gov. Chris Sununu also ordered all flags on public buildings and grounds in the state to be lowered to half-staff the day of the service, from sunrise to sunset.
Sununu said Garone’s half a century of service was unmatched.
“As New Hampshire’s longest serving chief of police, Chief Garone’s half a century of leadership to this community is extraordinary and unprecedented,” Sununu said in a statement. “His loss will be felt by many, but the legacy he leaves behind will benefit Derry and New Hampshire for generations to come.”
A procession will follow the hearse through Derry en route to Boscawen.
