The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has named its top citizen, business and nonprofit of the year.
The honors were announced last week with surprise video visits to the winners by Chamber president Ashley Haseltine.
Taking the Citizen of the Year award for 2020 is Steve Dente of Simpson's Painting, local Rotarian and a longtime community supporter of many projects and efforts.
Business of the Year honors went to Enterprise Bank, and taking the Nonprofit of the Year honor is the YMCA of Greater Derry.
"The Citizen of the Year award, among the highest honors bestowed in our region, recognizes an individual in the Greater Derry/Londonderry area who has contributed to the betterment of the community through volunteer service and civic leadership," Haseltine said. "Similarly, the Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year recognize a company and an organization who contribute to the community's development and ongoing success."
The awards will be presented at the Chamber's annual dinner and awards ceremony, Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. in Derry.
The annual dinner will be a safely distanced "Night at the Drive-In" themed event, drawing many Chamber members of the local business community to gather and celebrate Chamber success and support. Guests are encouraged to wear 50s-inspired attire. Tickets are available at gdlchamber.org.