PLAISTOW — The Beede Site Group intends to develop the Beede waste oil Superfund site into conservation and passive recreation areas, including an accessible trail network that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The group is about to enter the design phase of final remediation and is mapping out an end, desired use for the site.
The Superfund site was used as a regulated, recycled oil facility for over 70 years. Oil mismanagement allowed for contamination of the soil and groundwater. Cleanup efforts have been underway.
It’s been a long process to clean up the site, but Mike Skinner, the group’s project coordinator, said plans are in motion for its end use.
While construction of the trails is years off, the site design is taking shape, including amenities like trails, benches and rock gardens that can be enjoyed by all visitors.
The group is currently seeking the town’s support on the vision and will then work alongside the Environmental Protection Agency to update the final remediation.
There is no expense to Plaistow taxpayers as the Beede Site Group would fund it in perpetuity.
Skinner believes this would be a five-year project to complete.
He said the group’s goal is to start designing next year. Excavation could possibly start in 2025, he said, and then construction of the amenities to follow.
The trails would be accessible to both pedestrians and those in wheelchairs. Signs are intended to be placed on the trail discussing the site’s history and highlighting the area’s wildlife.
The group also plans to strategically put benches on the trails where visitors can observe that wildlife and various plant life found at Beede.
There are flora and fauna and lady’s slipper plants, as well as several tree types and a large grassland area. Skinner said there would be a larger viewing space for those focal points.
“The trail will be designed with areas of the site in mind and where someone can stop and enjoy what’s in that specific area,” Skinner said.
The benches and wheelchair spaces would make the site enjoyable for those needing breaks. He said it would additionally allow an older population to take advantage of the area with benches readily available.
He sees the land’s levelness as conducive to favorable trail walking conditions.
“It’s a great place to walk because it’s not hazardous walking,” Skinner added.
Fences are planned to separate trail users from ongoing site work. There’s a perimeter fence set up along the site, but a timed gate would allow trail access from dusk to dawn.
With these new amenities the group aims for, conservation still remains a priority of the land because it serves as a wildlife corridor for different animals.
The Beede Site Group has held open houses, with one recently this month.
Skinner said feedback from the community has helped steer the group into how the site can be most beneficial to Plaistow in the future.
“We’ve been convinced by our immediate neighbors that this project is something they’d be interested in,” Skinner said. “The group would like to be able to move forward and make the ADA enhancements and it be something the community can use and enjoy as an extension of the town forest.”
