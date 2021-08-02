LONDONDERRY — A safety task force voted to recommend but not require staff and students wear protective face masks when school reopens.
Whether students should or should not wear masks is a key topic for a new group studying how Londonderry classrooms should reopen safely.
Mask wearing is believed to halter transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus, particularly among people who are not vaccinated.
The district's school reopening task force finalized a list of language and recommendations to present to the school board this month. That included a final vote making masks "recommended, but not required" for staff and students.
The group met recently to continue the study of the school district's current reopening plan, that includes an addendum, and what language or changes might be put in place for the upcoming year.
There have been many public comments when it comes to reopening schools and whether masks should be part of the plan. Many parents said at past meetings that masks had detrimental effects on their children and social time, learning and daily routines in the classroom.
That included Lindsay Haarlander, also a member of the task force, saying her child, who attends Moose Hill School, needs speech therapy. The mask complicates that process, she said.
"Each one of us has a different story and different circumstance that is unique to our families," Haarlander said. "Although we are all navigating through this storm together, the navigation varies in our households."
Others wanted to keep the masks on, stating start the year off with masks, then as data and conditions change, the guidelines in schools could also change.
Task force member Caroline Edwards said "it's not that big of a deal" if students are told to keep their masks on.
"My kids will absolutely wear their masks if they have to, for other people," Edwards said. "And let's be respectful of other people's opinions."
Londonderry state Rep. Al Baldasaro told task force members no matter what they recommend, someone won't be happy.
"The decisions you make are either going to be hated, or you are going to be loved," Baldasaro said. "You need to have thick skins when dealing with moms and dads and freedom."
Either way, it was a recommendation only to the board, said task force chairman Chad Franz.
"We are only an advisory committee," Franz said. "We put forth a recommendation, what we would like the school board to implement. They are the executive decision makers on this."
The task force is scheduled to present their recommendations at a school board meeting this month.
Franz reiterated several times that these are only recommendations and not final decisions.