LONDONDERRY — What began back in 2007 continues on at Londonderry High School as a way of giving back.
The school hosted its annual Day of Giving/Lancer Lengths rally on Friday, bringing students, faculty and the community together for a longstanding tradition of helping others by cutting hair to support patients and their families dealing with cancer.
Thirty-four of what organizer and teacher Steve Juster calls his “angels” signed up to donate their hair.
Those “angels” made a semi-circle on the high school gymnasium floor, with pony tails tied accordingly, as they awaited the big cut of the day.
Since that inaugural year in 2007, thousands of students have donated, enabling hundreds of wigs to be created to support those battling cancer.
Many hair donors returned for another year and another haircut. For others, it was their first time.
Sarah DeFazio, a junior, was the first to sign up for this year’s rally several months ago.
“It’s something I wanted to do,” she said. “I like helping people and I’m lucky enough to have my hair to donate.”
Other first-time donors included Jenna Mank, saying in an earlier interview she wanted to do something to help others.
“It makes me feel good and happy that people will be helped,” she said.
The pandemic offered challenges in recent years.
The gym floor would normally be filled with nearly 200 donors, all waiting patiently to have at least eight inches of hair cut.
But the rally took on a much smaller scale during those challenging times, with smaller numbers of donors and hardly a crowd filling the gym.
This year, the crowd returned.
Juster said there is no other donation quite like this one, where something so personal like hair is given to others in need. Those who donate hair also get to choose who they want to do the actually cutting.
That could be friends or family members.
Once it was time for the official cutting, supporters got up close to their loved ones and friends, scissors in hand and a plastic bag ready to catch the valuable pony tail once cut.
The rally was filled with individual stories of hope, success and strength, shared with the crowd prior to the cutting of hair.
Juster called the rally “a beautiful morning of unforgettable stories and performances.”
In addition to the hair cuts, other students were honored for their community support and missions to help others.
