HAMPSTEAD — Residents voted for change in some cases and held their ground against others, as voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the town election.
Voters struck down a long-sought Hampstead Central School addition for the ninth consecutive year, voted in favor of making the police chief’s job full-time, and ousted Select Board Chairman Sean Murphy in favor of Lewis A. Eaton III.
The school warrant article required a 60% majority vote, but only received 52% of the vote — 731 to 670.
The project had a 10-year, $7.6 million bond attached.
The school board worked to lower the cost of the project after it was defeated in March 2022. But apparently, voters didn’t feel that was good enough, despite the fact that the school district came up with a proposal Hampstead Superintendent Bob Thompson thought was fiscally responsible.
It’s a tune School Board Chairman David Smith is all too familiar with — but he still refuses to give up.
“We are on to next year,” said Smith.
Residents also voted to change the position of police chief to an appointed, full-time position.
The change goes into effect in March 2024. Police Chief Joe Beaudoin will continue to serve until then.
The passage required a simple majority vote. It passed, 836 to 546 votes.
Beaudoin initially suggested making it a full-time job. He felt someone was needed more than 32 hours a week to best serve the growing community and handle advancing technologies.
Finally, Select Board Chairman Sean Murphy lost his seat to Sweet Baby Vineyard owner Lewis A. Eaton III. Eaton received 680 votes to Murphy’s 619 votes.
Eaton was also reelected to the planning board for a one-year term, beating Robert Villella, 741 to 481 votes.
Town Clerk Patricia Curran said 22.2% of registered voters cast a ballot in wintry conditions Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.