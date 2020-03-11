HAMPSTEAD — More than 85% of locals voted Tuesday to fund a $1.35 million renovation and addition to the fire station.
Residents also voted to change a zoning ordinance that previously allowed communication towers to be built on any town-owned land. Voters approved a change that would prevent communication towers from being built on town-owned land that is considered conservation land or a residential zone in a 953-643 vote.
The town voted against the recommendation of the Planning Board.
Megan Malcolm and Jim Sweeney were elected to the school board, beating opponent Jason Giard.
In the only other contested race in town, Randy Clark and Michael Hanides defeated Tom Rihas in the race for two seats on the Planning Board.