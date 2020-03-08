There was no quorum at the SAU 55 School Board meeting earlier this week, so it couldn't conduct its business.
The five Hampstead School Board members — Caitlin Parnell, Karen Yasenka, James Sweeney, David Smith and Jason Giard — were absent. Timberlane Regional School Board members Susan Sherman and Sarah Machemer were also absent.
SAU 55's School Board moved its meeting to Thursday earlier this week to accommodate the majority of board member's schedules, Chairman Shawn O'Neil said Friday. The board had to discuss a personnel matter and two different lawsuits, according to the meeting's agenda.
The personnel matter is related to the lawsuit in which Hampstead's School Board is suing Timberlane's School Board, Hampstead School Board Chair Caitlin Parnell wrote in a statement.
"Hampstead School Board members did not attend last night’s SAU meeting after consultation with our district counsel. Upon review by Hampstead’s counsel of a letter from Timberlane’s attorney, it was determined that the alleged reasoning for calling the meeting was, in fact, a Timberlane district matter," Parnell wrote. "Therefore it would have been inappropriate for Hampstead to attend and weigh in on a matter specific to the Timberlane district. Had we attended, it would have potentially opened the Hampstead School District up to additional litigation. SAU counsel and the SAU chair were informed of the findings of Hampstead’s counsel."
"Additionally, the Hampstead School District representatives to the SAU board objected to entering into any nonpublic session of the SAU Board to discuss the Butterfield investigation into Board member conduct, around which we currently have pending litigation against the SAU board. This objection is made pursuant to RSA 91-A:2 (II-a). The Right-to-Know Law does not permit a nonpublic session to discuss matters which pertain to the reputation or character of board members," she wrote.
O'Neil said there was no indication the Hampstead board members wouldn't show up when they set the meeting. Sherman had indicated she wouldn't have been able to attend the meeting when the date was set and Machemer texted just before the meeting to say she couldn't make it, he said.
"It's pretty disheartening, it really emphasizes why we need to split up," O'Neil said. "They are preventing Timberlane from conducting our business."
Superintendent Earl Metzler said that typically his office is asked to confirm members of the board can hold a meeting. However it wasn't done this time.
"Good communication is critical for an efficient and effective board with all of its members," Metzler said. "My office was requested to post the meeting and the agenda, which we did. It is not a best practice or use of district resources to not verify a quorum in advance of planning and posting a meeting. My hope is the leadership of any of the three boards that I sit with will take that into consideration. I would imagine the New Hampshire School Boards Association would share that same advice when providing school board leadership training to board members that are looking to take on leadership positions."
The Eagle-Tribune contacted all Hampstead board members and did not receive comment by press time.