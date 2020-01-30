HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead School Board wants access to a School Administrative Unit 55 report detailing an independent investigation into a former employee’s allegations of a hostile work environment.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
During Tuesday night's Hampstead board meeting, the members unanimously voted to ask their lawyer to request access to the report, which is being withheld by SAU 55 Chairwoman Kim Farah and SAU legal counsel.
Superintendent Earl Metzler, who was interviewed for the investigation on multiple occasions but has not seen the report, said it cost the SAU $28,600.
According to Karen Yasenka, vice chairwoman of Hampstead’s board and a member of SAU 55's board, Farah requested the investigation after receiving a former administrative employee’s letter of resignation in September alleging that the board created a hostile work environment during his tenure.
Farah has said previously she does not comment to the media. A call to her was not returned by press time.
Farah commissioned the investigation on advice from legal council, according to Yasenka, and the rest of the board was not involved in the decision.
Yasenka and SAU 55 board member Shawn O'Neil would not confirm the identity of the employee who made allegations.
O’Neil, who also serves on the Timberlane school board, said that Farah made the decision to start an investigation without consulting the board, but added that he would not call it a unilateral decision. He said he believes the investigation needed to be done.
“There were allegations made and the attorney recommended it be done, so an enormous amount of people were inquired. If we didn’t do it, it would seem like we were covering it up,” he said.
Hampstead’s attorney at the time, Mark Broth of Drum and Woodsen, hired Naomi Butterfield of Mitchell Municipal Group to conduct the investigation.
Yasenka said Butterfield called numerous members of the Hampstead board, including herself and Sweeney. Yasenka said she answered Butterfield’s questions for about an hour, and that many of the questions asked about the actions of other board members.
During a Dec. 4 meeting of the SAU board, Farah said the investigation found no evidence of a hostile work environment.
To Yasenka’s knowledge, Farah is the only board member who has seen the complete report.
On Jan. 22, Yasenka wrote a letter to the SAU’s new attorney, Debra Weiss Ford of Jackson Lewis, asking to see the complete report.
“It is a reasonable expectation that the client (the SAU 55 board) would have access to the report,” Yasenka wrote in the letter. She added that seeing the report was necessary for her to evaluate how accurately her comments to Butterfield were captured.
Yasenka said she did not receive a response to her letter from Weiss Ford, but Farah was informed of the letter and told Yasenka that she would go over the report with her in April.
Yasenka noted that Farah is up for reelection in March.
“To lock the report away so no one sees it? We know what that smells like,” board member James Sweeney said during the meeting on Tuesday.
O’Neil said that he doesn’t feel that he needs to see the complete findings of the investigation.
“There is no hostile work environment. I don't need to see all the minor stuff and who said what,” O’Neil said, adding that he was not questioned by Butterfield. “This board expects accountability and delivery of results. Asking tough questions is not a hostile work environment. It's called everyday life. So suck it up, buttercup.”
O’Neil said that the findings of the investigation should not be released because employees of the SAU are involved. Yasenka disagreed.
“The reputation/conduct of elected officials is not protected under RSA 91-A (the state's right-to-know law) and the presence of employee names in the report can easily be redacted,” she wrote in her letter to Weiss Ford.
The Eagle-Tribune filed a Right-to-Know request for the report, but it was denied by SAU 55 legal counsel.
The denial stated that certain records are exempted from the provisions of RSA 91-A, including “records pertaining to internal personnel practices; confidential, commercial or financial information.”
Gilles Bissonnette, the legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union in New Hampshire, said that if the report implicates school board members, it should be a public document.
“The document does not appear to be a personnel record and the public has a right to know what is in it,” he said.