HAMPSTEAD — A citizen’s right-to-know request recently led to a discovery that the Budget Committee has not complied with New Hampshire public meeting law for three years.
The committee has not recorded minutes for any meeting since January 16, 2020, according to requests.
Former Budget Committee Chairman Tim Lovell could not be reached for comment. Other members of the board did not respond to emails from The Eagle-Tribune.
At a recent Board of Selectmen meeting, a Hampstead resident voiced concerns that she had been looking for information ahead of the March election to learn why the Budget Committee voted against recommending a particular ballot item, but had been unable to find anything. Searches of the town website turned up no meeting minutes, prompting a right-to-know request.
New Hampshire law states every citizen has the authority to inspect all government records, including meeting minutes for town governing bodies.
Meeting minutes are supposed to be available to the public within five business days after a meeting takes place.
Newly elected Selectman Lewis Eaton served as an alternate Budget Committee member last year, and said this week he was unaware that minutes were never recorded.
“I was under the assumption that the chair was taking (written) minutes since no one was assigned in the first meeting,” he said via email.
Video recordings of Budget Committee meetings are not found on the town website. Under New Hampshire law, recordings are also supposed to be available to residents.
Eaton said budget meetings would take place during Select Board meetings, in the same room and at the same time, during budget season.
He believed meetings were recorded, but could only speak on this past budget season.
Selectman Joe Guthrie said it was brought to the board’s attention recently that the Budget Committee hasn’t recorded its meetings for a period of time.
The committee does not have a recording secretary and all are volunteers, he added.
The committee is advisory only, meaning members can only make recommendations.
Its five members meet a handful of times a year around budget season, Guthrie said.
“The (select) board told them they have to have meetings and to get the minutes to the town clerk’s office,” Guthrie said.
The committee will need to appoint a new chair when it meets next, Guthrie said.
