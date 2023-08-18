HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Congregational Church, which holds memories from the town’s past, has been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The church nestled on Main Street provides glimpses into its past — such as when the church bell rang so hard celebrating WWI’s end that it cracked.
A Hook and Hastings pipe organ still echoes through the church sanctuary, decorated with a mirror gifted by President Grover Cleveland’s wife, which reflects the past for the organist playing in the balcony.
The church’s construction is rooted 11 days prior to the Civil War’s start. It was completed and ready to house the congregation’s new meeting place in 1861.
It’s iconic steeple, topped with a belfry and spire, overlooks Main Street, seeing the town evolve.
“A tangible place like this makes history come alive,” said Brad Robie, who has been a member of the church for over 40 years. He recalled those storied memories ingrained in the church’s history and character.
Robie is part of a church committee whose efforts helped get the church recognized on the state list. He began researching the church’s history to put together a book for its 250th anniversary in 2002.
“Its history is important to the town,” Robie said. “It’s really the beginning of the town.”
The church was founded in 1752. The congregation originally met at the Old Meeting House in town before they built their first church.
But the original building had major structural issues and began to rot by 1860, so they decided to build the one which is still standing today, Robie said.
The building’s ties to U.S. history, besides Hampstead’s, fascinated Robie.
“The fact that it was built during the Civil War was amazing,” Robie said. “They made the decision during a calamitous time, but it was necessary because the original was unsafe to be in.”
Hampstead Congregational Church became a beacon for both worshipers and the community to gather over the years, hosting not only religious services but also community events and musical performances.
Megan Rupnik, the National Register and State Survey Coordinator of the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources, said the church was a great addition to the register because of its significant social role in the community throughout Hampstead’s history, along with its architecture.
“The church is a well-preserved mix of a traditional Greek Revival Church with Italianate-style ornamentation, particularly the paneled tympanum above the paired front doors and the tall, narrow round-arch windows,” Rupnik said in an email.
The “obscured-glass windows,” decorated with different patterns, remain untouched 162 years later.
Churches, like Hampstead Congregational Church, were often the first buildings erected when towns were established, she added.
“The fact that the state has so many early historic churches shows that they had a very important role in the daily lives of residents,” Rupnik said.
Robie said he hopes the designation as a historic place will help preserve the building’s history by allowing them to apply for grants and fund various repair projects.
A six-week project was completed to restore the steeple. He said they hope to complete other restoration projects in the near future like work on the original church windows.
