HAMPSTEAD — Students and families across the school district joined together for a STEAM night at the Hampstead Middle School on March 9.
The night promoted science, technology, engineering, art and math with various games, robotics and challenges that the students had a hand in creating.
It was the first STEAM event for students since the COVID pandemic began.
Student leaders, along with Hampstead teachers Sarah Wisecarver and Heather Mailloux, planned the night around the theme, “using technology to acknowledge the needs of others.”
Wisecarver said the students helped design and run the event, from making mini-golf courses to even presenting the event to the school board before it began.
“Observing our students take ownership of the night and develop leadership skills made me so proud,” said Wisecarver.
Donations were collected for the Hampstead Middle School Saltbox Food Pantry. Families were able to participate in games through monetary or non-perishable food donations with the goal of supporting local families.
“It is always awesome to watch our students engage actively with learning and build stronger communication and cooperative skills,” said Mailloux.
She added, “These skills are vital strengths for their success as 21st century citizens and we are so fortunate to be able to provide them this opportunity.”
